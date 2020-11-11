The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education approved a number of measures, the most notable of which would pave the way for the district to recruit five AmeriCorps volunteers.
"We've submitted the application, and the board approved the memorandum of understanding for Forest Grove," said Superintendent Jolyn Choate, during the Monday, Nov. 9 meeting.
Hulbert Schools faculty members have their hands full, so the board is looking for volunteers to assist with tasks to help faculty curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"We want to get volunteers who can be placed inside certain areas in the school to assist with COVID-related areas, such as handing out masks and sanitizer. They can also take temperatures or assist with bus dropoff," said Choate.
Volunteers would also be asked to help in other areas, depending on their interests, expertise, and the needs of the schools. These tasks could include office work, such as answering phones.
"I am personally looking for someone who wants to further their education," said Choate.
They are looking to recruit individuals from the community. The job will include a $1,100 living allowance, and at the end of the 12-month service, volunteers will earn an additional $1,800, which Choate hopes they use to continue their education. However, she is willing to consider candidates who are not on an educational track.
Candidates must have graduated from high school. She is hoping students in a gap year will apply, as well as retired people.
A few years ago, Hulbert Public Schools received an AmeriCorps volunteer who worked with agriculture teacher David Bowman, who made sure livestock were looked after and fed. Choate would like at least one of the five volunteers to take an interest in vocational agriculture.
AmeriCorps VISTA is designed to alleviate poverty and assist in communities who require financial support. The program was created in 1965 and has assisted underfunded schools throughout the nation. HPS will only be required to pay a quarter of the volunteers' monthly stipends, and AmeriCorps will pick up the rest.
The school board also approved the 2020-2021 estimation of needs and 2020-2021 budget. Measures to approve resignations and sick leave, as well as the designation of school board meetings in 2021, were tabled.
What's next
Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education will meet Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.