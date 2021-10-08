HSCC: Adopting dogs from shelters can be a process

Animal advocates are encouraging prospective pet owners to visit their local animal shelters to adopt a dog, with October being National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.
According to American Humane Society, the month is to focus on saving the four million animals that are in shelters every year.
“Each year, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized because they have no family to take them in. In 2016 alone, 56 percent of dogs in U.S. animal shelters were euthanized. These tragic statistics portray why the need to adopt is so great,” American Humane stated on its website.
The organization is urging animal lovers to adopt a dog from shelters to help said their lives, while improving their own, since dogs are known to be loyal, loving, and supportive companions.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, said 12 residents are currently at the shelter, and seven are about to be transported to Chicago to find their forever homes.
“We only have 16 dog pens total, so if we have 12-16 dogs, then we have all of the pens full,” said West. “We like to keep a few empty just in case, and we don’t like to overcrowd because it makes it harder for the dogs.”
Alexis Colvard, HSCC transport coordinator, said the process for adopting any animal from HSCC is quite strict, to ensure the animal is brought into a safe home.
"It is a tedious process to vet the applications. We ask for references; we ask for landlords; we ask for work history,” said Colvard. "If you don't have all of that filled out, we're not going to waste our time, because you're not that serious about adopting."
Colvard has encouraged people to foster before they decide to adopt a pet. She has spent years stressing the importance of patience to potential pet owners.
“Before you even think to adopt, have it in your head, and give any animal that you adopt, at least seven days to adjust,” she said.“If it doesn’t work out, we always take our animals back.”
HSCC will keep in contact with anyone who adopts a shelter dog for the first two months. Advocates said bringing the animal into a new setting, with new people, after being at the shelter for months – and often years – takes quite a bit of time for adjustment.
“They’re not in the shelter because they were the best pets ever. There might be a reason why they are there; behavioral issue, in a bad hoarding situation, or their owner died. They’re going to need a little extra TLC, and they just need that chance to be on their own,” said West.
HSCC has a no-kill shelter that has housed thousands of animals throughout the years.
“We do have a shelter here, and we do have dogs that need to be adopted in Cherokee County. We move them in and out and we work with the city [of Tahlequah] quite a bit,” said West. “[Animal Control Officer] Vicky Green has been great, and she deserves a lot of credit for making the animal shelter in town a better place.”
There are two 14-year-old dogs, a 12-year-old, and an 11-year-old dog at the shelter.
To date, from January 2017, Colvard has been able to transport over 4,071 animals to Chicago, where a system is in place to handle excessive numbers.
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message. For more information about adoptions at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter, call 918-456-1241.
