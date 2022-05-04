HSCC gets $900 for projects

John Deere was one of the many animals at the shelter of the Humane Society of Cherokee County.

Officials with the Humane Society of Cherokee County say donated funds from a recent bake sale collected nearly $900 for operations.

On March 30, HSCC announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing its Resale Shop after losing the lease. The Resale Shop was a major income source for HSCC.

"The resale property was sold and we had to close," said Shaun West, president of HSCC. "There will not be a Resale Shop, but we will have a booth at the Town Creek Mercantile."

All sales from the HSCC booth go toward support adoption, spay/neuter and animal welfare in the county.

The shelter recently held its fifth annual bake sale at the BancFirst downtown branch. Anyone could get their hands on a variety of treats to support HSCC. All proceeds from the bake sale were set to go toward the shelter, and West said they received $890 in donations.

"Those funds were deposited into our general account for shelter operations," he said.

HSCC has a no-kill shelter that has housed thousands of animals throughout the years. West said there are 26 residents currently at the shelter: 17 dogs and nine cats.

Get involved

For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message.

