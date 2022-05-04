HSCC gets $900 for projects

Officials with the Humane Society of Cherokee County say donated funds from a recent bake sale collected nearly $900 for operations.
On March 30, HSCC announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing its Resale Shop after losing the lease. The Resale Shop was a major income source for HSCC.
"The resale property was sold and we had to close," said Shaun West, president of HSCC. "There will not be a Resale Shop, but we will have a booth at the Town Creek Mercantile."
All sales from the HSCC booth go toward support adoption, spay/neuter and animal welfare in the county.
The shelter recently held its fifth annual bake sale at the BancFirst downtown branch. Anyone could get their hands on a variety of treats to support HSCC. All proceeds from the bake sale were set to go toward the shelter, and West said they received $890 in donations.
"Those funds were deposited into our general account for shelter operations," he said.
HSCC has a no-kill shelter that has housed thousands of animals throughout the years. West said there are 26 residents currently at the shelter: 17 dogs and nine cats.
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message.
