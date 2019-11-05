Humane Society of Cherokee County is providing low-cost spay and neuter services for cats and dogs of low-income pet owners.
All owners must live in Cherokee County and have an annual household income of less than $25,000.
To schedule a pet, call the HSCC phone at 918-457-7997 and leave a message with name, phone number, and details about the animal(s), such as type, number, and weight.
A volunteer will return the call to determine qualifications and cost.
All requests must go through HSCC. Do not contact the vet. After being approved by HSCC, the owner will be contacted to set up an appointment. Fees must be presented at time of service and can be made in cash, check or credit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.