The Humane Society of Cherokee County provides a low-cost spay and neuter program for dogs and cats of Cherokee County residents with an annual household income of less than $25,000.
For anyone who has an animal that needs to be spayed or neutered, and meets the income requirement, the first step is to complete and submit the application on the HSCC website, www.humanecherokeecounty.org.
Those who do not have internet access can call the HSCC message line, 918-457-7997.
Someone will contact the caller, take some information, and if approved, send it to the veterinarian. Do not contact the vet.
