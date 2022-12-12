HSCC, other advocates advise no 'gifting' of pets for Christmas

Although it’s been said many times, in many ways, an animal should never be given as a gift during the holidays – or any other day, for that matter.
Animal advocates always stress that the gift of a pet should never be a surprise to the one destined to own it, especially during the holidays.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, said giving a pet as a gift is nothing something they encourage.
“We want all animals to be in a good home for Christmas, but giving a dog to someone is usually not a good idea,” he said.
HSCC does allow adoptions this close to the holidays, but volunteers make sure applicants aren’t “gifting” the animal.
“It is a big commitment and a lifetime for the animal and each person has to ask themselves, ‘Do I have 10-15 years to give?’” West said.
Part of the vetting process at HSCC does include the person who is receiving the animal, and the contract states the animal cannot be given as a gift to someone else.
HSCC has a “no questions asked" return policy within the first few weeks if the animal and the adoptee aren’t quite compatible.
“We do a followup of every animal. Our contract states this. It can be an in-person or phone call. Yes, we will take any of our animals back, no questions asked. We want them back,” West said.
The HSCC is open to receiving updates, questions and concerns from those who adopt an animal from them.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals website stresses that those who give animals as gifts may have the best intentions, but it’s unfair to the animal and to the person receiving it. Children can sometimes be cruel to animals, and they may unintentionally torment or harm them.
“Many people who receive animals as gifts find that they’re unable to make the lifelong commitment to caring for their new animal companion, no matter how much they’d like to make it work. Animals deserve the best lives possible, but being given as a gift will make that outcome less likely,” PETA stated.
West encourages people to foster before they decide to adopt a pet. He said those interested in adopting should bring their families to the shelter, where they can sit with the cats, walk the dogs, and see if the animal “adopts” them.
“This is a good idea, especially if this is your first animal. It is a big commitment and a lifestyle change,” he said.
Those who already have furry family members may consider giving their own pets gifts this holiday season.
