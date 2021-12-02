HSCC transport coordinator stepping down

The transport coordinator for the Humane Society of Cherokee County is stepping down after having moved close to 4,500 dogs to no-kill shelters in the Chicago area.
Alexis Colvard has been transporting dogs that were dumped, abandoned or surrendered by their owners for the past five years.
"It is now time for me to take another career path, and I want to thank the residents of Cherokee County for their cooperation with the efforts I have made since January 2017 to get unwanted animals to a place where they will be loved and cared for," said Colvard.
Being a transport coordinator is more than just picking up animals until the vehicle is full. Colvard said requirements must be followed for HSCC-partnered shelters to take in animals.
Colvard, who has been with HSCC for over 10 years, said the overpopulation of animals is due to owners being irresponsible in not having pets spayed or neutered.
"The HSCC offers a low-cost program to Cherokee County residents based on a maximum annual household income of $25,000," Colvard said. "For those who do not qualify, Pets for Life of Tahlequah offers a program with no income restrictions."
Colvard has been responsible for orchestrating the Tahlepaws Pet Wellness event every fall. The event educates the public on how to better care for animals.
"Each year, three [veterinarians] have provided shots and medication to help ensure a pet can enjoy a healthy life. Sponsors who help cover the cost make it possible," she said.
Colvard said HSCC was never intended to be an animal control service for the county, and transports will be temporarily suspended after December.
"Bringing a pet into your home is a responsibility, a commitment, just as if it was a child. A pet is not a disposable item, and a person should have one only if they are able to make sure it has food, water, shelter, training, and vet care," said Colvard.
It's no secret that Colvard has a big heart for animals, and her next adventure allows her to stay on that path at Hobbs Veterinary Clinic.
Colvard urged those who have dealt with a dumped animal to contact a county commissioner and the sheriff's office to campaign for a shelter facility, such as the one the city of Tahlequah has.
"Neither the residents nor visitors want to see homeless animals, often starving, wandering in the scenic and recreational areas," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.