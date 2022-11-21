Hubbard reflects on 20 years as commissioner

One of Cherokee County's longest-tenured commissioners is retiring after 20 years in office.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard first ran for office in 2001, and since then, he's campaigned against 12 other candidates. He decided not to run this year, and Bobby "Cub" Whitewater was elected earlier this month to take the reins. Both men are Democrats.
Hubbard was born and raised in Cherokee County and graduated from Tahlequah High School in 1971. He went on to graduate from Northeastern State University with a degree in Business.
"I was born July 23, 1953, in what is now the Cherokee County Courthouse. It is kind if ironic that I began my life and ended my career in the same building," Hubbard said.
He was self-employed, working in excavation. He also managed two water districts.
"When I decided to run for office, I felt I had the qualifications needed to be a commissioner. I had an education in business and was self-employed for 27 years in construction," he said.
His main focus as commissioner has been to improve the quality of life for the residents of Cherokee County.
"Improving the infrastructure and obtaining funding were two main concerns; maintaining a good working relationship with Cherokee Nation was important to me," he said.
One of the biggest challenges Hubbard faced as commissioner was the inability to do everything he would have liked to have done during his terms. He said District 1 experienced tornados, floods, ice storms, and heat waves.
Hubbard said one of the surprises he got in his role was seeing how many things the county was involved with. The most rewarding part of being commissioner was completing various projects and looking back on those and saying, "Yes, we did that."
Hubbard decided from the beginning of his commissioner career that he would only serve for 20 years. But he said he is going to miss working with the people, both the employees and the public.
"I will miss the day-to-day interaction with the public. I have had an opportunity to meet some wonderful people who live in Cherokee County that I would not have met otherwise," he said.
Hubbard said he doesn't have any retirement plans except to do some catching up on his farm.
Whitewater is slated to take on District 1 at the beginning of the new year, and Hubbard said his advice for his successor is this: "Don't commit until you take time to think it over. Always check the law before you make a decision. Return phone calls!'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.