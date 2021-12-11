WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the awarding of more than $52 million in Indian Community Block Grant-American Rescue Plan grants to 49 Tribal communities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement, made by HUD Deputy Secretary Todman during a speaking engagement at the National American Indian Housing Council’s Legal Symposium, underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to delivering equitable COVID-19 relief to Tribal communities. In Oklahoma, five Tribal organizations shared $5,130,942 from HUD.
The Apache Tribe of Oklahoma will receive $1,000,035 to rehabilitate homes, which will improve ventilation, and expand broadband infrastructure. In addition, the Tribe will provide emergency assistance for families impacted by COVID-19.
The Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority will receive $1,035,000 to construct 12-14 two-bedroom homes, which will help alleviate the housing shortage.
The Modoc Nation will recieve $1,035,000 to construct 5-6 tiny homes, which will serve as a temporary shelter for families impacted by COVID-19.
The Seminole of Oklahoma will recieve $1,035,000 to rehabilitate 24 homes and construct two (2) tiny homes, which will help alleviate the housing shortage.
The Seneca-Cayuga Nation will recieve $1,025,592 to build tiny homes, which will serve as a temporary shelter for families impacted by COVID-19.
These funds to Tribes will help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities.
“I’m pleased to announce these robust resources for Tribal communities to meet urgent housing, community, and economic development needs,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “The funding HUD is awarding today will support our mission to ensure that every person has the security of a healthy, safe, and resilient home and community. HUD looks forward to ongoing partnerships with Tribal communities to expand equity and opportunity and strengthen nation-to-nation relationships.”
Today’s announcement follows HUD’s awarding of $74 million in ICDBG-ARP grants to 68 Tribal communities in November. The American Rescue Plan included a total of $280 million for the Indian Community Development Block Grant program; HUD will announce additional ICDBG-ARP awards on a rolling basis.
The Department and the Biden-Harris Administration have made delivering equitable COVID-19 relief to Tribal communities a priority. The American Rescue Plan Act provides a total of $750 million dollars in HUD resources to Indian Country to support the continued fight against COVID-19. Earlier this year, HUD made a historic $450 million investment in Indian Housing Block Grants to Indian tribes across the country to respond to COVID-19. The Department also invested $5 million in COVID-19 relief for Native Hawaiians.
HUD and the Biden-Harris Administration remain committed to meeting and prioritizing the needs of Native communities.
