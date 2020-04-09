OKLAHOMA CITY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson today recently $28,822,877 in Indian Housing Block Grants to American Indian Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities in Oklahoma to respond to COVID-19. Nationally, $200 million was awarded.
The Tahlequah tribal grantees and funding amounts are: Cherokee Nation, $9,387,252; and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, $374,211.
This funding will be used to help tribes and TDHEs carry out affordable housing activities to protect the safety and health of their tribal members and communities.
“When President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law, he wanted to ensure that American Indian tribes received the assistance they needed to combat the coronavirus,” said Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD remains committed to providing tribes with the tools they need during this national emergency to continue to create safe, affordable housing opportunities for their communities.”
Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing R. Hunter Kurtz said working to make sure American Indian families get the resources they need during such an unprecedented time is important to President Trump.
"Today’s funding helps HUD’s mission to continue to assist some of our most vulnerable customers," he said.
Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income American Indian families. The amount of each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by the tribe or TDHE. Eligible activities for the funds include housing development, operation and maintenance, modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country.
More information about HUD and its programs is available, visit www.hud.gov and https://espanol.hud.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.