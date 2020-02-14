Huffman enters race for sheriff

Local businessman and veteran lawman David Huffman has announced that he is a candidate for Cherokee County sheriff.
A former Tahlequah police officer who is currently serving as a reserve, Huffman's law enforcement career spans more than 30 years. He spent 15 years as an on-the-streets patrol officer for the Tahlequah Police Department, with six of those years as supervisor.
"I believe the key to fighting crime is to establish trust with the community and deliver on your word," Huffman said. "Cherokee County can count on me to be honest and do what I say I'm going to do."
Huffman, a Democrat, got his start in law enforcement in the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. His work experience also includes serving with police departments in Fort Gibson and Huntsville, Arkansas.
A local businessman, Huffman is co-owner of the Tahlequah-based H & H Quality Tires and Auto, which he runs with his wife of 30 years, Tawnya.
Huffman previously owned Keys Tire & Lube, before selling it in 2015.
"Whether it's leading people, crunching numbers, managing resources or enforcing the law, I'm a no-nonsense kinda guy," Huffman said. "This is my home and my community, and I'll do my best to keep our families safe."
Huffman is a father of four adult children, and grandfather of three.
