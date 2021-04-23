HUGS in the park

The HUGS – Helping U Grow Successfully – members at CREOKS Behavioral Health Services have been hitting the streets raising awareness about child abuse throughout the area counties this month.

The HUGS team will be taking a stand against child abuse Friday at 1 p.m. in Tahlequah at Norris Park. Free pinwheels, royal blue ribbons, and information will be available for those who stand up against child abuse.

All are invited to come show support by tying a blue ribbon.

