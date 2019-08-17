Qualifying families with young children in Tahlequah and six other cities can enroll in a home-based education program called Helping U Grow Successfully.
This program will assist expecting mothers and those with newborns and children up to 6 years old with guidance and information, as well as fun activities.
Facilitated through CREOKS Children's Services, the program is voluntary and provided at no cost to families. Families with limited financial and-or social support - and who live in Tahlequah, Stilwell, Wagoner, Sallisaw, Sapulpa, Okmulgee, and Okemah - can enroll.
The HUGS program is possible through a grant from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Office of Child Abuse. For almost 30 years, the program was run by Help In Crisis, according to Sarah Franke, HUGS coordinator and supervisor. Due to statewide budget cuts, HIC could no longer offer HUGS. CREOKS applied for the grant when it opened up again, and this allowed the program to be expanded to more towns and families.
"We're back and enrolling families," said Franke. "There is no waiting list right now, so we would love to get families enrolled."
CREOKS Health Services is a nonprofit organization providing comprehensive health, wellness, and social services. The behavioral health division has been serving Oklahoma communities since 1980. Services are offered in clinics and through home- or school-based programs.
The HUGS program is a Parents as Teachers affiliate, and it provides information and support to parents, with a focus on children's health, safety, and preparation for school entry. The Parents as Teachers program began in Missouri in the 1980s, and is now nationwide.
"HUGS follows their affiliated curriculum. We're working on bonding with parent and child," said Franke. "Every visit, they do a fun activity and read books."
HUGS staff can assist families with the following topics and more: healthy pregnancies, stress management, nurturing children, conflict resolution and reduction, childproofing a home, school preparation, and parenting skills. They can also connect caregivers with additional community resources.
"They can stay in HUGS through pregnancy to their sixth birthday," said Franke. "It does not have to be their first child."
Along with information, families will also receive personalized home visits, access to the parentPRO referral network, and screenings for child development, vision, hearing, and social and emotional levels.
"Home visits are a key component of the program. Activities provided by HUGS staff will involve everyone who participates in the care of the child," states a HUGS pamphlet.
If a participant graduated out of HUGS with one child, the family cannot be enrolled again for another child. But they may attend the HUGS Group Connection meetings.
"They do fun activities and outings," said Franke. "It's a fun way to get families together."
Check it out
A back-to-school Group Connection event is set for Monday, Aug. 26, 4-6 p.m. at the Tahlequah CREOKS office. This is for families with children 6 and under. To enroll, call or stop by a local office. The Tahlequah office is at 711 S. Muskogee Ave., and the phone number is 918-207-0078.
