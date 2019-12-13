HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees during a Dec. 12 meeting accepted permits from Department of Environmental Quality for the construction of a sewer line and waterline.
"DEQ has already approved it and they sent the plans back to me, and they stated we probably needed to run it by the board," said Hulbert Public Works Superintendent Justin Hamby.
In other business, Hulbert Police Department Chief of Police Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged nine county calls, 10 arrests, and 14 vehicle impoundments during November.
Out of the 118 total contacts, 49 speeding tickets were issued.
Hulbert Community Library manager Cherokee Lowe said they are hosing an Open House. The event will feature pictures with Santa, decorating cookies, and games. It's slated for Thursday, Dec. 19, 4 to 6 p.m.
The annual Hulbert Christmas Parade will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. Parade participants will line up on the shoulders of State Highway 51 near Dollar General to travel east to the Hulbert Schools Auditorium.
Detour signs will be set up, and westbound traffic will be rerouted at Subway to travel on College Avenue to Sixth Street to Highway 51. After the parade, community members are invited to the school auditorium for the annual drawing.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
