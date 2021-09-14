The Hulbert School Board met on Sept. 13 to vote to allow exemptions to the district's mask mandate.
"Based on the injunction regarding SB 658, stating that schools can have a mask mandate if an opt-out – like the one given for immunizations – is provided, the Hulbert Board of Education voted to prove an opt-out to the mask mandate for students at school, effective Sept. 14," wrote Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate on a letter that is going out to parents.
Choate has encouraged parents to not exercise the exemption unless absolutely necessary, as positive COVID cases have dropped since HPS implemented the mandate. Exemption forms are available at the superintendent's office.
During the board meeting, they also voted on various agenda items, including naming Jim Julie to serve as interim board member for seat No. 3. The seat became vacant after Cody Marsh resigned.
The board approved Amanda Burke’s travel out of state to take a couple of students to show livestock at the Kansas City Royal.
Board members approved Kellogg and Sovereign as the E-Rate management adviser, and they updated the HPS policies as per the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
They approved the donation of a temporary building from Triple J. Equipment to house animal projects for the Hulbert 4-H and FFA programs. The building will be moved on site.
Unanimously voted to approve mask requirement with opt-out additions
Debra was hired as a cafeteria worker, and Renee Pippin will serve as the fourth- and fifth-grade academic team sponsor.
What's next
