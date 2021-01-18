Hulbert Public Schools has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2021.
The valedictorian, with a cumulative GPA of 4.11, is Jacob Beall. He is the son of Brad and Ronnett Beall. Jacob has attended Hulbert for five years. During this time, he has participated in football, basketball, track, National Honor Society, and the Gifted and Talented program. Jacob's future plans include attending Bethel College to continue playing football and to study pre-law.
The salutatorian, with a cumulative GPA of 4.08, is Jasie McCarty. Jasie is the daughter of Jason and Melanie McCarty. Jasie has attended Hulbert for 12 years. During her time at HHS, Jasie has participated in student council, RHOC, SWAT, National Honor Society, and she serves as the class president. Jasie's future plans include going to college to become an obstetric nurse and living her life to the fullest while making her family proud.
