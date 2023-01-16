Hulbert Public School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Earning valedictorian honors i`s Dillin Stilwell with a 4.15 grade point average. Stilwell has attended Hulbert Public School for 15 years. She has participated in Students Working Against Tobacco, Reaching Our Hulbert Community, National Honor Society, Student Council, and plays varsity basketball for the Lady Riders. Stilwell's future plans include attending college and pursuing a degree in occupational therapy.
Hulbert's salutatorian is Emily Ramos. Ramos earned a 4.10 GPA during her high school career. She has attended HPS for 12 years and is an active participant in Student Council, ROHC, SWAT, NHS, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is co-captain of the varsity cheer squad. Ramos has also held numerous leadership positions within these organizations. Her future plan is to attend college in Oklahoma, major in biology or pre-med, work in the medical field, and live life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.