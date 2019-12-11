Principal Taf Morphis announced the Elementary Students of the Month: Prekindergarten, Gunner Murphy and Sadie Loftis; kindergarten, Benjamin Dominguez and Joshua Phillips; first grade, Jaxson Waters and Cody Miller; second grade, Heston Eastham and Blaze Bridges; third grade, Bella Hubbard and Keera O'hern; fourth grade, Zachary Jones and Josie Ward; and fifth grade, Nayeli Juarez and Dylan Deer-In-Water.
The Elementary Rider Pride winners are: Prekindergarten, Levi Lamond and Delila Sloan; kindergarten, Karlee Pryor and Randy Willis; first grade, Cross Anderson and Jasmine Cunningham; second grade, Riley Smith and Phoenix Reddoch; third grade, Michael Ortiz and Eli Mathis; fourth grade, Landon Meyers and Sharon Mullins; and fifth grade, Jeremiah Harris and Emma Hooks.
Principal Chad Botts announced the Middle School Students of the Month for November and December: siblings Evan and Daisy Teague. The Middle School Rider Pride winner is Rebekah Harris.
The Hulbert High School Student of the Month is Callie Brave, and the High School Rider Pride winner is Elizabeth Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.