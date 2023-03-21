HULBERT – The Hulbert School Board of Education on Monday, March 20, discussed a settlement made with an electronic cigarette company.
The JUUL litigation settlement was accepted by the board. Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the school entered into a class action lawsuit against JUUL, along with other districts in Oklahoma and Cherokee County. JUUL decided to settle, which will now provide Hulbert with $8,600.
“We can use it for preventive measures, so education about vaping and what it does, as far as your body is concerned, [and] the health risks, but also we can use it for things like vape detectors in areas that don’t have cameras or we don’t have eyes, like restrooms and the like,” said Choate.
The board also approved some changes made to the Distance Learning Days for the 2022-‘23 calendar. The changes made were prompted by snow and ice in January and February that prevented students from attending class in person.
“Anytime you make a change to the school calendar from in-person to distance learning, the board has to approve it and we have to send it to the state department,” said Choate.
The support personnel salary schedule was accepted by the board, but was first brought up during a past board meeting.
“Because you’re not going to get a step after 20 years, you’re not going to get an increase in pay after 20 years. So the teachers in our school district have negotiated through Hulbert Classroom Teachers Association to have steps up to 24 years, so it increases beyond 25 years, which is what the state has,” said Choate. “What I had visited with the board last month was doing the same thing for support personnel.”
Choate said they also looked into streamlining the amount of money for the steps for each position. The school also participated in a survey by Oklahoma Schools Advisory Council to see what other similar districts pay to support personnel positions. Choate said this survey was used to help HPS become more in line with other schools in the area and encourage more interest in education.
A policy was accepted by the board for the Instruction EHAAB Parent and Family Engagement for Hulbert Elementary School. Choate said there is already has a districtwide policy, but the school is required to have a site policy.
“Anytime you are utilizing federal funds, Title 1 funds, they have specific things that are required [wherein] you have parent and family involvement and engagement in,” said Choate.
A vote was made to approve a bid and contract with DK Haney Roofing Inc., which will be used to repair damaged roofs at the school.
The Senior Trip was approved and will take place in Dallas, at Six Flags Over Texas, later this semester.
An increase of $4,602.72 to the purchase order number for Keystone Food Service was accepted to purchase commodities back that were credited to the school.
“There was about $16,000 left on that PO,” said Choate. “They were our food service company before we fired them, so they credited us with those commodities and we had to buy them back.”
The board approved the 2022-’23 audit contract and engagement letter with Bledsoe, Hewett, and Gullekson.
Several hires were approved during the executive session, including the hiring of two bus drivers, a treasurer and special education director for the next school year; and the rehiring of a child nutrition director, clerk/ activity account custodian, and a maintenance/ transportation director.
What's next
The Hulbert School Board of Education will meet again April 10 at the school's auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
