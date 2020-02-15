The Hulbert Board of Trustees approved the town's fiscal year 2018-19 audit during a regular meeting on Feb. 13.
Hulbert is a statutory town government and provides services such as public safety, streets and highways, public improvements, planning and zoning, and general administrative services.
According to the audit, which was performed by Certified Public Accountant Samuel Alexander, the town has $3,191,433 in total net assets, and $1,010,694 in governmental assets.
Within governmental funds listed in the audit, total revenues came in at $372,053, and $479,905 in total expenditures.
The general fund is the primary operating budget for the town and is typically classified as a major fund. It is used to account for all activities except those legally or administratively required to be accounted for in other coffers.
Within the general fund, there is a final budget of $494,253, and an actual budget of $479,905.
Other fund balances include $11,874 for the street and alley fund, and $5,843 in the special projects fund.
