HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees approved the acceptance of a waterline contract during the regular meeting Thursday night.
The Rural Energy of America Program contract is in the amount of $54,683 for fiscal year 2019-20. In December 2018, Hulbert was set to replace 7,500 feet of waterline. However, Hulbert Public Works Superintendent Justin Hamby said the project hasn't started yet.
"This was a project we applied for last fall and that's replacing all that waterline in the parking lot, which we haven't started yet," said town clerk Leona Welch.
Approval of the 2020 Initial Boundary Validation Program was granted.
No changes had been made to city limit boundaries.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged two county calls, one arrest, and six vehicle impoundments during January.
Out of the 65 total contacts, 23 speeding tickets were issued.
Hulbert Fire Chief Kenneth Fore Jr. reported to the board three medical calls, three fire calls, one water rescue, and one traffic accident.
Mayor Shirley Teague was absent due to illness.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
