The Hulbert Public Schools administration and the Board of Education have announced the cancellation of this year's graduation ceremony due to an increasing number COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, July 6, HPS announced via Facebook that the event, slated for 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, wouldn't be held. Many parents and patrons took to social media to complain and to ask why athletics is being allowed to push forward.
“With the rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, this decision was made with the safety and health of our students, staff, and community in mind,” the post said.
Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the decision was not made lightly.
“We are deeply saddened that we will not be gathering to celebrate the Class of 2020 and their accomplishments,” she said. “COVID-19 has prompted us to reassess what we value in everyday life, and to above all, protect the community.”
Hulbert School Board member Rachel Dallis agreed it was a tough decision to make, but said the Hulbert community members are too important to risk.
“We will always put safety first, even when it is incredibly sad to make that call,” she said in a Facebook post.
As of now, other options for recognizing the 2020 graduates are being explored, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.