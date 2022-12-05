HULBERT - Floats decorated in all the holiday trimmings rolled through the center of town Dec. 3 for the Hulbert Christmas Parade.
The parade was put on by the organization Riders for Life, including Brigette Manes, April Goodman, and Melissa Lamons.
"Our parade is bigger and brighter than people would expect, and it is so special to be able to give away more than $10,000 in cash and prizes," said Goodman.
Manes said the organization collected $12,000 to give away following the procession.
"This Christmas Parade was a dream many years ago that has turned into a bigger than reality blessing," said Manes. "Our small town knows how to come together to make big things happen. "
Lamons said she loves being part of the Hulbert community.
Manes said there were 42 entries for Saturday's parade from many local businesses and organizations, including Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Rhythm Innovation Dance Company, Retro Coffee Co., Hulbert Public School, the Foothills Chapter of the Downed Bikers Association, and more.
Attendees watched as creatively-decorated floats, horses, school buses, and a race car made their way down Main Street. Excited children ran about, scooping up candy tossed from floats and waving to various passing characters like Santa, Elsa, the Grinch and, in one instance, a clown riding a bike towing a stuffed monkey riding a smaller bike.
The parade's Grand Marshal was longtime Hulbert resident Randall Shankle.
"When Hulbert is discussed, the giving spirit and town pride is always mentioned, once that conversation begins, the name Randall Shankle is a natural progression," said Manes. "Randall is a lifelong resident of Hulbert, but that sells his residency short. He is not only a citizen but a vital part of the community."
Manes said Shankle is a business owner and is known for dropping everything to help those in need, no matter how big or small.
"When asked why he chose to remain in Hulbert after seeing as much as the world as he has his answer was, 'Why wouldn't I? I live in the greatest community I have ever visited, so it's an easy choice for me. It's always Hulbert, and I'll live here until the day I die. Go, Riders!'" said Manes.
Manes also wanted to thank Police Chief Brandon Quimby for his help with the event.
