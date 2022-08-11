Hulbert chief resigns, assistant chief sworn in as interim

HULBERT-- The Hulbert Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Police Chief Carl Smith and appointed an interim police chief during an Aug. 11 meeting.
The board went into a lengthy executive session to discuss the employment of Smith, who was sworn in February 2021 after he replaced former Chief Casey Rowe. Trustees accepted Smith's resignation and later on voted to appoint Assistant Police Chief Brandon Quimby.
Trustees also approved a $4 pay raise for Quimby during executive session and he was sworn in by City Attorney Grant Lloyd after the meeting.
The board discussed the idea of having food truck/vendors at the Friends of Library Memorial Park. They agreed to have the trucks on a Wednesday, once a month with the exception of January and July.
Fundraising efforts for Shop with a Cop and other events pertaining to the Hulbert Police officers were approved. Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Pete Broderick asked the board about branching out and bringing in the outside community.
Mayor Kenneth Fore Jr. said he liked the idea of branching out but he preferred they keep it local for the first year.
"Everything we've done, the first year, and everything turns out amazing," said Kim Boston. "Whether it's the school or the first year just people out of -- I hate to be this way because I don't live in town either -- but it is the city police department. Maybe we could put some people from inside of town and then branch out from there."
Hulbert Public School Board President Rachel Dallis said it would be better to have the kids transported by the school as opposed to by the officers during the Shop with a Cop event. Fore agreed and said transporting them by a school bus with a counselor would work.
Trustee Amanda Hakes argued that may take resources away from the school during that time and it would be better for the kids' parents to take them.
"As president of the school board, I think we're OK," Dallis said.
Action on the purchase and replacement of a "giant" American flag was tabled.
In other business, HPD logged 14 county calls, four arrests, and eight vehicle impoundment for July.
Out of 212 total contacts, 115 citations were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
