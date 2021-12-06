The Hulbert Christmas Parade is back this year, and the format has been revamped by local volunteers.
The Hulbert Board of Trustees voted to create a committee of volunteers specifically designated to plan and prep for this year’s Christmas Parade.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative CEO Hamid Vahdatipour is this year’s parade grand marshal.
“It is one of the easiest roles I have had, with great honor,” said Vahdatipour. “I am supposed to ride in LREC’s vehicle just behind the law enforcement vehicles in the parade, wave, be cheerful and look handsome. I think I can accomplish the first two out of the three requirements, and that is a success. Joking aside, there are not any duties assigned to the grand marshal.”
The theme for this year’s parade is "Christmas Past, Present and Future." Those in attendance will have the opportunity to win cash giveaways up to a total of $3,000 at the Hulbert School Auditorium after the parade.
“The prizes were offered in the 2019 Hulbert Christmas parade as well and probably the years before, I just can’t recall that. Of course, the 2020 parade was canceled due to COVID,” said Vahdatipour.
The parade will be Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
