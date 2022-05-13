HULBERT – Seth Welch, Hulbert clerk-treasurer, has stepped down from his position.
In his place, the Hulbert Town Council Board of Trustees appointed Kim Boston to serve as interim clerk-treasurer. Welch has also stepped down from the Hulbert Public Works Authority.
Welch told the board he was offered a full-time position at the Bank of Cherokee County, so he plans to direct his time in that endeavor.
“I have a full-time job at the bank and don’t have time for it anymore,” said Welch.
The council is preparing for a Memorial Day weekend with the Hulbert splash pad, which will open on May 27. The town has received some complaints from residents that it isn’t already open.
“We did open it for the school today, and then we turned it right off. As soon as we get the parts, we’ll try to get it open for Memorial Day. Until now, it is closed. We’ve had complaints, but it is what it is. We opened it as a courtesy,” said Boston.
Tristian Brave, trustee, recommended filling in potholes near the park with asphalt to prepare for the opening.
In new business, Amanda Hakes recommended taking action to better support Hulbert Cemetery.
The cemetery down hulbert lane and road is not getting taken care of,” said Hakes. “We just need to follow up and make sure he is taking care of it.”
Brave added that there is little that the town can do because the cemetery is not owned by Hulbert.
“It needs to be mowed, but since we don’t own it, there is some liability that we wouldn’t be covered,” said Boston. “I’m sure they would relinquish the responsibility of mowing if it came down to it.”
Even though the cemetery does not belong to the municipality, the board emphasized the importance of its maintenance.
“There’s a way to do it. All of us have way too much family not to take care of it,” said Mayor and Fire Chief Kenneth Fore Jr.
County calls are calls for the county. We arrested five. We had 171 contacts, 42 speeding citations, and 82 citations all together.
The Hulbert Public Works Authority approved salary increases for Dusty Coles, Ronnie Johnson, Roger Farmer, Conner Collins, and Dorothy Manes. The board also approved the purchase of a 2022 Jeep Cherokee for $43,789.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is June 9 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.