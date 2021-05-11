Former Hulbert High School football Coach Scott Sapulpa is officially out amid the fallout from a racially charged incident during a girls basketball playoff game in March.
During the Norman vs, Midwest City game, Sapulpa was helping Tahlequah businessman Matt Rowan with a radio broadcast. Rowan made racist remarks about the Norman girls on a hot mic, and Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate placed Sapulpa on administrative leave because he sat silently, rather than coming to the students' defense.
That was apparently enough for the Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education to decline renewal of Sapulpa's contract. After their executive session, the board voted to approve the rehiring of "Certified Personnel Attachments A & B," but not "Attachment C," which listed as Sapulpa was the only one up for rehire. Two members voted in favor of Sapulpa, and two against him, with one recusing. A majority vote would have been needed to reinstate Sapulpa.
Superintendent Jolyn Choate did not comment.
The school board also addressed preparations for the upcoming school year. With summer vacation upon them, they were anxious to confirm their enrollment protocol. HPS will no longer offer blended enrollment for the 2021-2022 academic year, but they are continuing to offer traditional and virtual enrollment.
“It just wasn’t successful,” said Choate.
After the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control approved the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents over age 12, the HPS board feels comfortable allowing more students into the classrooms. The expected influx of vaccines will affect the mask-wearing policy.
“We have kept everything in all CDC guidelines from last year for next year. Masks will be recommended, but may be mandated if COVID numbers rise,” said Choate.
There is a sense of optimism among the administration at HPS, especially with the news that Pfizer is filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of its COVID-19 for children ages 2-11, which will open up more opportunities at the elementary school.
Virtual classes will be offered will require a semester-long commitment. They will use Edmentum Courseware, an expansion of the offerings this year from the same company. This will allow students to work more independently from their teachers.
HPS will also schedule distance learning days for traditional students. The frequency isn’t official, but Choate is looking to hold them about once a month.
“We will also hold days for inclement weather, or if we have to quarantine a class,” she said.
Officials hope to designate teachers for virtual teaching.
The school board voted to approve a number of measures, including the acquiring of a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban for a driver’s ed class; a one-time Hazard Pay/Employee Retention Stipend related to the pandemic for all full-time employees; an amended Return to Learn Policy; an approval of the transportation contract with Indian Capital Technology Center; and a contract with Access 2 Health Care solutions for occupational and physical therapy.
What's next
Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.