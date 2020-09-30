Hulbert community on the hunt for homecoming

Reaching Our Hulbert Community is in the midst of the ninth annual Hulbert Horseshoe Hunt, and has added additional daily horse "roundups."
"With the way things have been and people stuck at home, it's nice to have something traditional and normal," said Shasta Teague, program director. "It's been nice. With the weather, there have been lots of families and kids out."
Leading up to Hulbert High School's homecoming each year, ROHC hides a horseshoe within city limits, and posts clues on Facebook, as well as outside the ROHC office, at 3:30 p.m.
"We started this in 2012 before social media was popular, and some people still like to have a paper copy of the clue. It's nostalgic," said Teague.
The lifesize horseshoe has an inscription on it so it cannot be duplicated.
Whoever finds the horseshoe first and follows directions will win $750. The hunt began on Monday, Sept. 28, and Teague said it is almost always found before the Friday of homecoming.
For 2020, ROHC has added the Rider Roundup, which consists of two toy horses being hidden each day.
A picture of each horse will be posted at noon everyday through Oct.1 on the ROHC Facebook and Instagram accounts. Photos revealing more background will be posted every hour until dark, if no one has found the horses. A prize of $50 will be given for each horse found. One Rider Roundup prize is allowed per household.
The horseshoe and horses will not be hidden on residential property or Hulbert Public School grounds.
Participants are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and to be respectful of private property and landscaping.
The hunts are open to those who work or reside in Hulbert, or attend or have attended a Hulbert school. ROHC board members, employees and their families are ineligible.
The winners of the Rider Roundup are posted on ROHC social media, and the Horseshoe Hunt will be announced at halftime of the Oct. 2 Hulbert High School football game.
ROHC's mission is to empower the youth to make positive life choices and decrease substance abuse in the Hulbert community. Membership is open to anyone that is a resident or supporter of the community and is committed to the mission, vision, and goals of ROHC.
For more information, call 918-772-2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.