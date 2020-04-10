By Keri Thornton
The town of Hulbert is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to ensure the safety of residents.
Police Chief Casey Rowe said Hulbert won't issue a curfew because there is no jail, but residents are following guidelines.
"There's not enough stores in town to implement a curfew, and so far, everyone is doing good with that," said Rowe. "Our biggest concern was the park, but I've patrolled the area and people are following that 6-foot distance while they're out there."
Hulbert city offices, playground equipment and the volleyball net in the park remain closed.
"This decision was not made lightly; however, considering current events, the town feels this is in the best interest of all citizens and visitors. While the playground equipment is closed, the park is not," said Trustee Tristan Brave.
Brave said this doesn't mean Hulbert residents shouldn't go outside their homes, and the closure doesn't include the horseshoe pits, walking trail, or grass areas.
"We encourage people to get fresh air and let the children exert energy. However, we must also emphasize both Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order of no groups larger than 10 people and the CDC recommendation to keep a 6-foot distance from others."
Rowe said HPD has seen a decrease in call volumes and traffic stops recently.
"We have seen a drop in call volumes big-time, but we're still on calls and we're continuing to practice that safe distance," said Rowe. "Right now, you do the best you can and move along."
Rowe said police haven't encountered anyone who is visibly sick with the virus, but if or when that happens, they are prepared.
"We're taking it day by day and continuing to listen to guidelines," said Rowe.
While Hulbert Public Works Authority and the city of Hulbert have closed their lobby, Brave said residents can still make payments over the phone, online, or in the dropbox.
