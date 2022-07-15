HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a July 14 meeting, adopted a Hazard Mitigation Plan, which helps communities become more sustainable by focusing on dangerous and disastrous areas.
Trustee Tristan Brave said the plan will give Hulbert at shot at Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.
"Their goal is to use this plan to help stop certain flooding events, certain natural events in the future," said Brave.
The board tabled action on food truck/vendors at the Friends of Library Memorial Park. Brave brought the item to the board after someone approached him with the idea.
"The idea is, open it up so that maybe only two or three - because we don't have a lot of space right here - we create a list and we get people to sign and have some food vendors, especially for lunch," he said.
Brave said he'd like to have the food trucks in Hulbert about twice a month.
The board opted to waive all garage sale fees July 23 for the Citywide Garage Sale.
Trustee Amanda Hakes said she'd like to see the placement of a "giant" American flag. The item was tabled for next month's meeting.
"There are several towns I've driven through over the summer that have these huge flags and I just think they are - it may be a little patriotic of me, but I just think it's cool," said Hakes.
In other business, HPD logged nine county calls, two arrests, and seven vehicle impoundment for June.
Out of 183 total contacts, 68 citations were issued.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
