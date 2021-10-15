HULBERT - Members of the Hulbert Board of Trustees, during an Oct. 14 meeting, discussed the possibility of having five board members instead of three.
Trustee Tristan Brave said the board agreed having two more members could be a positive move.
"It'd be better to have two extra minds there helping to make decisions for the town and give a different perspective," said Brave.
Brave said City Attorney Grant Lloyd will look over that suggestion and let the board know what steps are needed so the process can begin.
The employee personnel policies for Hulbert Public Works Authority, Hulbert Police Department, and Town of Hulbert employees were amended. Brave said the only amendment made pertained to the sick leave and vacation policies.
"Basically, it says unpaid leave or sick leave, you don't accrue, and then for vacation leave, if you're on unpaid leave, you accrue. If you're on paid leave and you take more than eight hours in a work day, you don't accrue for that work day," he said.
Trustees amended Hulbert's annual Trunk-or-Treat this year for 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.