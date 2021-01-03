Hulbert court clerk fondly remembered by family, friends

One of the longest-tenured employees of Hulbert is being remembered for her dedication to work, family, and friends after she passed away Dec. 20.
Leona Marie Welch was born in Tulsa on April 23, 1956, before she moved to Cherokee County. In 1972, Leona married her husband Charley and they moved to Hulbert five years later.
Together, they raised three children: John Welch, Jennifer Thompson, and Janelle Welch. Leona would go on later to adopt her niece, Whitney.
Altogether, the Welches had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Thompson said her mother was hired as Hulbert's court clerk in 1985, and she served in that role for 35 years.
"When she was younger, she loved to play softball. She was in a bowling league in Tahlequah, and she loved to read," said Thompson. "The reading continued and these past several years, she would sit at the kitchen table and read."
Seth Welch said his grandmother was an avid card player with her sisters and loved spending time with her family.
"Something that'll stick with me is, 'Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta to get things done.' It's the memories [with her] and she always said to have faith and God's got you," said Seth.
Hulbert Mayor Shirley Teague said Leona was her right hand of the city, and described her as a faithful employee and friend.
"Leona was the backbone of the city," said Teague. "She was always there to answer any question you had pertaining to anything that was city. She was a great employee, and she will be tremendously missed."
Those who knew Leona said she stayed on top of the ins and outs of the town, and her passing is affecting everyone.
"Whoever comes in has some big shoes to fill. She knew everything, and knew everything about everything: systems, how things are ran, and what to do," said Thompson. "She's going to be remembered for taking care of her family and being a straight shooter; I mean she told it how it was. She kept the city of Hulbert lined out."
Most people would describe Leona as a spunky woman with a lot of sass. Her daughter said being strong for families is what she instilled in her.
"She's going to be missed by a lot and she was loved by a lot," said Thompson.
Teague said one of the things she admired Leona for was her ability to state her opinion.
"You can't serve on a board and not have opinions that sometimes doesn't offend other people. You have to be able to speak up and say what's on your mind, and she was very good at it," said Teague.
"When you think of the city of Hulbert, one of the first things you'll think of is Leona."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.