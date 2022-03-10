HULBERT – Members of the Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a March 10 meeting, took no action on a proposal to look at more options for use of American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
Hulbert was awarded a little less than $100,000, in two phases, and officials said they have until 2025 to spend the money.
Trustee Tristan Brave would like the funds to go toward bonuses for employees for frontline COVID pay.
“I don’t know if we want to make it to a whole lot, but just something to say, ‘Thank you’ and ‘Thank you for working through this pandemic,’” said Brave.
Mayor and Fire Chief Kenneth Fore Jr. said his department requested $3,800 in ARPA funds from the Cherokee County Commissioners. Since the town of Hulbert was awarded ARPA funds, HFD wasn’t included in approved funds by the commissioners.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith reported the HPD logged seven county calls, one arrest, and three vehicle impoundments. Out of 57 total contacts, 24 citations were issued.
The board appointed Smith to begin negotiations and solicit jail contracts. City Attorney Grant Lloyd said there was no facility to incarcerate anyone who may be taken in due to a warrant.
“If the judge did issue a warrant, there’s no force behind it so to speak. He can and we have the ability to do certain things like that, but there’s nowhere to place these individuals should they be picked up,” said Lloyd.
The Cherokee County Detention Center offers a day rate of $42 while the Wagoner County Jail said it would be $58.75. The day rate for Tahlequah City Jail is $42.
The Easter Egg Hunt is slated for April 9 at 1 p.m. and the Reaching our Hulbert Community Duck Race will follow.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is April 14 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
