HULBERT – The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a Jan. 19 special meeting, asked for more time to discuss possible disciplinary action against their police chief.
Mayor Shirley Teague said she wanted to look more into a matter concerning Police Chief Casey Rowe.
“We need a little bit more discussion and looking into this. There are some things we’re talking about, but at this time, I’m going to make a motion to table that,” said Teague.
Trustees had voted to suspended Rowe with pay pending an OSBI investigation during a Dec. 15 special meeting.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault contacted the OSBI on Dec. 1 after a woman filed a report claiming Rowe had sexually assaulted her in August 2019. The OSBI confirmed it is investigating a “Hulbert official,” but did not specify a name.
According to online court reports, the protective order has since been dismissed.
Trustees also discussed city property in the possession of Rowe during Tuesday’s meeting.
Kimberly Boston confirmed that Rowe returned an iPad, a set of keys, and a radar detector. However, she said a second iPad had not been returned.
“We’re assuming he has the other iPad and he has in his possession a flip phone as part-time,” said Boston. “It is just a device and there’s no number tied to it.”
What’s next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
