After a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19, the Hulbert Public School campus will be closed until Tuesday, July 7, according to a Facebook post made by administrators on Thursday afternoon, July 2.
All events and practices have been suspended until that date, as well. Administration said the buildings are being cleaned and sanitized, and they are taking the necessary precautions and safety measures to ensure a healthy environment.
If parents have questions about their students’ exposure and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, they are instructed to contact Dr. David Gann at Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital.
