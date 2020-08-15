HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during an Aug. 13 meeting, took no action to award a bid for purchase of an automatic meter reader system.
Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby said there were prices for installation and equipment in the bid he didn't like.
"We did the bid opening for qualifications and there were prices in there I didn't like, so we're going to haggle with him," Hamby said.
Mayor Shirley Teague said should would like to get a replacement plan set up, since there were meters that needed to be replaced.
"If we get to that point in time where we're to there, we can go out and install 200," Teague said. "That's something we need to work on, because that can be done 100 at a time, and we need to replace those."
Discussion and consideration was also tabled in regard to an alley/right-of-way that runs through Plainview Drive. Cherri Duncan said she would like to build a privacy fence and wanted to claim the alleyway.
"There's no entry into the alleyway, and anytime Lake Region or the city has any business do back there, they go through mine or Stephanie West's yard to get there," Duncan said. "We want to put our privacy fence up. We maintain the alleyway behind us, Stephanie maintains the alley behind her, and the man who lived behind Valarie maintained that part of the alley."
Trustee Jim Morgan said it would depend on whether the area is an alley or a utility easement.
"They are treated differently. If it's a utility easement, it can be fenced plumb to the center from each side. But if we have to go in there and tear it all out..," Morgan said.
Teague told Duncan she wanted to do more research on the matter and said they would contact her when they did.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged four county calls, nine arrests, and 12 vehicle impoundments. Out of 148 total contacts, 79 citations were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
