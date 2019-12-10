HULBERT – Vaping and consideration of a school bond were among the business items discussed at the December meeting of the Hulbert School Board of Education on Monday night.
Superintendent Scott Kempernich suggested purchasing a vape-detecting Halo Smart Sensor. Literature about the device says it detects environmental changes and will send alerts to security or designated personnel. It can detect flammables, hazardous chemicals, and air quality changes such as vaping, smoking and humidity, depending on the fittings purchased, and includes a built-in tamper detection alert.
"Vaping in an issue at every school; we're dealing with an epidemic nationwide," said Kempernich.
The Halo is expensive, he said – $1,200 – but they are only to be put in the restrooms, and he's looking into grants.
"We have cameras every place else; the bathroom is the main issue," said Kempernich. "We're just trying to keep you informed. This is a brand-new item and we're trying to make sure it's a good option."
A school bond is being discussed and would be used, in part, for an FFA building. A contract was approved for Martin Design Architect for construction documents and renderings.
"If a bond doesn't pass, we owe nothing," said Kempernich.
Oklahoma School Report Cards are out, and while Hulbert went up in points, said Kempernich, they also went down in scores.
"There's a little confusion on how it works, and overall we're not where we want to be and have room for improvement," he said.
The superintendent recognized board member Sasha Qualls for running unopposed and keeping her board seat No. 5 another five years. He also feted David Bowman for his contributions, including coordinating the backpack program for 120 students every month.
Principal Taf Morphis announced the Elementary Students of the Month, introducing those in attendance. Attendance is important even for preschool, said Morphis, who explained that even though preschool is optional, once students are signed up, attendance is required and it reflects on the overall School Report Card grade.
"Last year, two kids were out more than 20 days, but the parents said they didn't know attendance was required," Morphis said.
Some upcoming activities he mentioned are Wednesday's fifth-grade Academic Meet; the Science Club will carol at the Tahlequah and Hulbert Senior Citizen Centers; third-grade Rise and Shine Christmas Around the World is Dec. 13 at 8 a.m.; and students in grades 3-5 will go to an arts event at the Tulsa Brady District Ahha Dec. 19.
Challenge Day is next Monday, with guest speakers for the freshmen and sophomores. The band concert is Tuesday, Dec. 17, and semester tests are coming up.
As for the School Report Card, he said, "Middle school is always a challenge to keep focused because students are going through growth and changes. There are some issues with attendance, but we're working on that."
Botts said he was discouraged when he first looked at the School Report Card because they dropped a grade, but after checking around with other schools, some stayed the same, but still had dropped a grade because the formula changed.
"It's hard to make sense of it. But we still have kids going to college and vo-tech, and offer OSSM for kids wanting a higher level of work," he said.
The financial report, said Kempernich, "is a tad bit in the red, but our Impact Aid was delayed."
"That's around $50-60,000. At this point, we were about $30,000 less than we are now, over the last year three years. So everything is right where we'd expect," he said.
The consent agenda was passed, including fundraisers for the FFA offering pies for Christmas and yard signs; the senior class offering Old-Fashioned Candy Company; Business Professionals of America for earbud sales; and a band concert and dinner.
What's next
Next Hulbert Board of Education meeting is Monday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the Hulbert Public Schools Auditorium.
