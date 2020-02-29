HULBERT - The Hulbert Community Library was developed by volunteers, and the Hulbert Friends of the Library group continues to assist the institution and community as a whole.
"The members of our Friends of the Library have been in this group since the very beginning," said Pam Davis, library assistant.
Flaming University Library was going out of business. With funds donated from the Cherokee Nation and the Hulbert Arts and Crafts Club and money raised from the community, founders bought all the books and shelving for $3,000.
"We put them in the little building on Sixth Street. People built shelving out of lumber. They built a whole lot of shelving," said Mamie Hall, one of the founders and current FOL secretary. "This was the early '80s."
Blaise Glory, FOL president, said many people dreamed of having a library in town.
"It was run by volunteers until they joined the Eastern Oklahoma Library System," said Davis.
The library moved from Sixth Street to a building at State Highway 51 and Main Street.
"It was so crowded. Shelves were clear to the ceiling and you couldn't move in there," said Glory. "We learned to work with other people and other groups. We managed to have a perfect storm one year."
The group had raised $25,000, and in 2005, bought the land on which the current library sits. It was purchased from former librarian Melinda Webb.
"We wrote grants," said Glory. "We learned to build a building by committee."
She said moving a library is not easy.
"We had to research how to do it, just even from across the street. We got the FFA, 4-H, and little Service Club to help," said Glory. "We still had kids years later talking about moving books."
The grand opening was Jan. 16, 2009.
"These people had a great dream and it's a great addition to the community," said Candie Rankin. "The library's been very beneficial in a huge number of ways."
Rankin said it helps schools because it gives students access to information and the internet, especially when many may not have internet at home.
She joined Friends of the Library because the group has been beneficial and helpful to the community.
"Mamie and her sister made it possible when we were across the street. It's a real tribute to the pioneer spirit," she said.
The Friends members ride in the Christmas parade and contribute prizes to the giveaway afterward, as well as to the annual horseshoe hunt.
"I don't think of us as a typical Friends group," said Glory.
The group has hosted a variety of programs on topics such as gun safety, CPR, poisonous snakes, and couponing.
"The gun program was so popular we had to move it," said Glory.
FOL member Charles Lile said the library is his third home.
"I'm amazed at what has been done here," said Lile. "Cherokee [Lowe] has revolutionized the whole library program."
Lowe, branch manager, said she and the staff appreciate all the group does to support them.
"They have helped us with big-ticket items like the two wood display cases, the shed, books for the Christmas giveaways, and this year, they bought us four new gray lounge chairs and a coffee table to replace worn and broken chairs," said Lowe. "They also help with smaller items, like the gift cards for the winners of our annual chili cook-off and for our volunteers and staff on Volunteer and Staff Appreciation Day."
The Friends helped build Memorial Park with assistance from the Cherokee Nation. They are working with the Hulbert Cherokee Community Organization to develop a gathering place near where some tiny houses are being built. It should be ready this summer.
"Now that we are no longer easily visible on Main Street, the Friends purchased a sign/marquee and had it installed on Main Street, to help the public find us," said Davis. "They are getting up there in age, and we could use some new young ones in there to help with the legwork and new ideas."
Hulbert FOL has about 20 members, though only a handful are active, but Glory said that participation is a problem in any club or group. Six members were present at Thursday night's meeting.
Among other business, the group discussed long-range and short-term projects.
The focus this year is to plan to expand the library, possibly by enlarging the meeting room. Glory said it may take three to five years.
One short-term project was quickly approved after Lowe presented the Friends with a proposal for two new tables with chairs. These will replace the larger old wooden tables, and help the library transition more into a community center, according to Lowe. She said EOLS plans to phase out desktops and move to laptops and tablets, so inviting areas to use those will be created.
Other possible short-term projects under consideration include redoing the flower pots, striping the parking lot, and rubber bumpers for the parking lot. They may also work with the city or other groups to build more sidewalks or walking trails. A crosswalk is also needed so people can cross the highway to get to the parks, the library, and senior citizens center. Glory suggested the group look into grants.
One area many in the meeting were passionate about was expanding the library's hours.
"All we want is a few more hours after school for the children," said Hall.
Get involved
The Hulbert Friends of the Library meet on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the library, and they are always looking for new members.
