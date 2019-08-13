Hulbert group pitches in to help teachers

A new organization in Hulbert is making its presence felt, with members pitching in to help local teachers at the start of the school year.
The list of expenses for teachers can be long, with little help to pay for it. So members of the Hulbert Cherokee Community Organization, a nonprofit group that started up last year, decided to help relieve the stress on their wallets.
The group was able to give teachers supplies and $50 gift cards to help stock their classrooms.
"We're here for the community," said Janet Meredith, HCCO treasurer. "Hulbert doesn't really have a whole lot of organizations that pertain strictly to them. They usually have to share with other people, which his fine, but when you're in a small town, you kind of get forgotten about."
Forty-three teachers were presented with the supplies and gift cards. Coupled with money already available to them, they'll get $125 in back-to-school funds.
The group worked in coordination with Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan, who has helped get funding for its new community center being built near the Post Office in Hulbert, as well as the school supplies. He said, however, that much of the groundwork to start the nonprofit was done by his wife, former District 1 Tribal Councilor Tina Glory-Jordan.
This was "this first big thing" for HCCO to accomplish after getting started.
Once the group gets its building up and running, Meredith said they plan to do more.
"We're going to do Cherokee classes, cultural classes, food distribution like the food bank, a food pantry, and other things like that," said Meredith.
"We're just here to help as an outreach for teachers, the public, kids, and anyone involved within the Cherokee Nation."
Get involved
The Hulbert Cherokee Community Organization is part of the Cherokee Nation Community and Cultural Outreach program. For more information about it, call 918-453-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.