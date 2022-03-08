Hulbert Public Schools has hired Craig Laird as the new high school football coach.
Laird has been working in education for 27 years, and comes from Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He will replace Kyle Deason, who has retired from coaching.
During its March 7 meeting, the HPS Board of Education approved employee contracts, including the hiring of Dillon Hanica, school resource officer; Robin Raper, paraprofessional; Aleah Tedder and Charles Hefner, substitute teachers; and the rehiring of Kelly Brown, encumbrance clerk; Mary Longmire, child nutritional director; Patsy Duck, special education director; and Packy Ellis, maintenance/transportation director.
The board voted to approve Pearson Legal PC to provide services in connection with pursuing claims for damages to the roofs of Hulbert Public Schools. HPS filed an insurance claim in response to hail damage from the May 25, 2020 storm. The insurance company agreed that hail damage occurred, but wants to pay according to rates from 2017, when another severe storm hit Hulbert.
The board voted to hire the services of Frantz Law Group, APLC to join a class action lawsuit against JUUL and Electronic Cigarette litigation. The law firm will be in charge of filing the district’s individual action. The instances of vaping have increased in years throughout the district, which has caught the attention of the board.
Rachel Dallis, HPS School Board vice president, who is a Cherokee County judge and operates her own practice in Tahlequah, chimed in. After crunching the numbers, she saw that Frantz Law Group, APLC, is giving the district a good deal.
“They are not misleading,” she said. “They are giving a break to these schools.”
The board voted to fund a senior trip to Branson, Missouri, where the students will visit Silver Dollar City, Grand Country Resort, and the new Bigfoot Fun Park. They will also watch Dolly Parton’s Stampede.
“I’m a believer in a senior trip. Many times, kids haven’t had a chance to leave the State of Oklahoma. It is an opportunity to experience new things and spur interest,” said Choate.
The district is accepting applications for teaching positions in high school math, science, early education, and social studies.
What's next
Hulbert Public Schools will meet on April 11 at the high school at 5:30 p.m.
