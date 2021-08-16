On Monday, Aug. 16, Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate posted an update indicating the high school and middle school will be moving online until Aug. 19.
"Because the number of students that are quarantining – due to close contact exposure – causes the absence rate to exceed 25 percent of the student body, Hulbert Middle School and High School students will be on Distance Learning through Thursday, Aug. 19," she wrote.
Both schools are expected to reopen on Friday, Aug. 20. Students should contact the school to make arrangements to pick up their Chromebooks and are encouraged to frequently check their email.
Athletic teams will continue to practice, but students on the quarantine list will not.
The elementary school has not been affected by quarantine absences, and will continue to operate as scheduled, with normal bus times.
HPS has not received confirmation of student-to-student transmission, but Choate became aware that as many as three students over the two schools attended and would later test positive. At least one of the students was involved with an athletic tournament.
At the present time, about 10 percent of students are wearing masks at the school.
