By Renee Fite
HULBERT - It was the first official Hulbert School Board meeting on Monday, July 8 with new Superintendent Scott Kempenich in charge.
Along with some initial upgrades for the school, the superintendent also announced a new agreement with Nike and Jordan to benefit the athletic department.
"We're going to get a reduced rate and it's a brand most kids really enjoy," Kempenich said of the partnership. "It's exciting for our kids."
The superintendent explained that making Nike the official shoe for the school provides rebates of $5,000.
"They get all our business and it helps with working toward getting an N7 partnership contract," he said.
The Nike arrangement will benefit all Hulbert sports teams, he said, adding, "It's a win-win for us."
Long-term plans to upgrade the school facilities are being determined, but to begin with, the sign on the auditorium that is missing letters will be fixed, the posts on the sides of the cafeteria will be replaced with pipe fencing. An awning will be built over the elementary entrance so children being dropped off or picked up can do so without getting wet.
"We're going to make the school facilities better for the students to have a better school experience," Kempenich said.
In other business, some staff openings still need be filled, including coaches. Te handbook is being updated to better reflect the current policies in place, and to be more parent-friendly. Most support staff received a small raise of $200 annually.
Also approved by the board were contracts with the Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Unit, transportation and instructors with Indian Capitol Technology Center, and salaries for extra coaching duty.
What's next
The next Hulbert School Board meeting will be Monday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
