One of the most important components of the Johnson-O'Malley Program is parent involvement. Parents of Hulbert JOM-eligible children will have an opportunity to get involved in the development of the program, as elections for the JOM Indian Education Committee members will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Hulbert School Auditorium.
To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent or guardian of a JOM-verified child. School board members or spouses and school employees or spouses can not serve on the committee.
For more information, contact Becky Morehead at 918-772-2501 ext. 102.
