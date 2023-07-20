On July 19, Hulbert Community Library held a sewing workshop wherein attendees learned the craft can be “sew” simple.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Cherokee County Extension Service educator, ran the class. Winn has been sewing since age 9 and helped attendees create quilted hearts.
The quilted hearts are part of a global project for which crafters leave the pieces around to brighten the day for others. Each heart featured a tag explaining the “I Found a Quilted Heart” project.
“It’s fun to do something you can share with other people,” said Winn.
To create the pieces, crafters cut out two hearts from fabric swatches and sandwiched a piece of quilt batting in between them. The whole thing was then run through the sewing machine.
“It’s a great way to learn simple sewing on the machine and some hand-sewing with the embellishments,” said Winn.
Attendees were provided with buttons, riff raff, ribbons, and lace to add some pizzaz to their hearts. Winn said crafters can be as creative as they want or keep their pieces plain.
“Even if someone doesn’t have a machine, they can hand sew them together,” she said. “Curves are kind of hard for beginners [to do on a machine], so that’s the only drawback to the hearts.”
Winn said sewing slowly helps with curves and brought a machine with a governor to help “speed demons” control their sewing pace. Pins also helped keep the fabric sandwich together.
“You want to take the pins out [as you sew],” said Winn. “You can break a needle if you sew over a pin.”
Hulbert Library Assistant Emily Dean attended the workshop, and although she’s sewn before, Dean said it’s gone “very badly.”
“I’m one of those people who wishes they can sew – because my grandmother sews – but it hasn’t happened,” said Dean.
Dean said she will likely leave her quilted heart in the library for a patron to find.
Attendee Grace Wyse said she has sewn before, but that it’s been a long time. Wyse said she mostly sews for practical reasons, like fixing a button. Wyse isn’t sure where she’ll leave her piece.
“I think it will be fun to get my nephews and nieces involved [in picking a place],” said Wyse.
