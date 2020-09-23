With social distancing and pandemic protocols a priority for public facilities, the area’s libraries have had to adjust operations in order to serve the community.
At the Hulbert Community Library, the staff is doing its best to offer programs and keep patrons engaged. After months of only allowing visitors inside the library for 30 minutes at a time, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System has altered its restrictions.
“Now, people can come in as long as they want,” said Manager Cherokee Lowe. “They still have to wear a mask. When we get to capacity, which here is 10, the people who have been here the longest will be asked to leave.”
Recently, the library has been offering grab-and-go arts and crafts kits for different age groups to pick up and use for projects at home. The first kit was for ages 6-12, to help them create their own comic books. This week, the library offered a kit for ages 13-17, to design the cover of a journal using Mod Podge.
“Next week, we’re going to do an adult one and it will be for Halloween,” said Lowe. “We’re going to do a reef. This is stuff we would normally do in-house in the library, but we’re sending it out for them to do it at home with all the supplies.”
The library has been conducting one-minute book reviews on its Facebook page. They’ve had reviews on “The Benefits of Being an Octopus,” a juvenile fiction book; “Refugee,” which follows the lives of three different refugees; and Wednesday it was a review of the “Hunger Games” book series.
The library has even started giving away books for free.
“We are doing Free Book Friday, so any kid can come in and get a book that they can keep to help build their home library,” said Lowe.
Area residents still have time to get in on National Library Card Sign-up Month. Until the end of September, those who sign up for a library card can enter into the library’s drawings.
“If you already have a card, you can get entered into the drawing for a Wonder Woman throw blanket if you check an item out from the library,” said Lowe. “If you get a new card, you can get entered into the drawing for a movie basket. It has a 'Wonder Woman' DVD and snacks in there like popcorn.”
Just before the pandemic shut down businesses and public facilities across the country, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System had rolled out a new app that will store a patron’s library card number. It’s available on Apple’s App Store and on Android’s Google Play.
“They can search by ISBN [International Standard Book Number],” said Lowe. “So, if they’re somewhere and see a book, they can scan the ISBN and see if we have it in the system. They can check their account and renew their items online. We actually got it in March right before the pandemic, so nobody knew about it.”
For more information about the Hulbert Community Library, visit its Facebook page or call 918-772-3383.
