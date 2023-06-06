Families came and went to the Hulbert Community Library's come-and-go craft event on Monday, June 5.
The craft allowed families to show up at the library and pick what summer character they wanted to make with a range in difficulty. After picking which character they wanted, the participants began to design their art pieces.
Aurora Hood made several of the summer characters, but her favorite was the pineapple craft, which was one of the more difficult activities. Aurora said she likes to go to the library because she enjoys reading books, and she wants to do a similar craft at home one day.
"I like reading books from school. They make me read books, so I eventually just learned to like it," said Aurora.
Hulbert Community Library Branch Manager Julie Poor said it is nice to host an event that is not as structured, since it allows the kids to do the crafts at their leisure. Poor not only hopes the crafts help participants to feel a sense of accomplishment, but that they help bring families together and into the library.
"It involves parents, grandparents, and siblings in the process. Everybody can do it and there's no age limit, and so it's just something that's relaxed where you don't have to worry about a timeframe," said Poor.
Hali Wyatt attended the event with her family, and she found out about the event when her kids' school sent a note home about it.
"It gets them in here. They came for the crafts and they saw the [summer program] prizes that they can get, and now they're ready to get those prizes," said Wyatt.
Wyatt said this is the first time she and her family attended a craft event at the library. By doing so, Wyatt said, she hopes her children will start to enjoy going to the library.
Poor said the event is a part of the summer reading program, so after completing the craft, she encourages kids to check out books and log their reading minutes.
"We want people in the library. We want people enjoying the library and having fun," said Poor.
Joni Martin also attended the event with her grandchildren and Wyatt. She believes having the craft will get more people, such as her family, to come to the library.
"They all love books, anyway, so they like to check out books, too, but it gives them something else to look forward to," said Martin.
What's next
The next come-and-go crafts will take place June 12 and 26 at the Hulbert Community Library from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
