The Hulbert Community Library on June 8 hosted an eco-friendly T-shirt bag workshop for teens.
The activity is a part of the library’s teen program, “Teen STEAM Time with Emily.” Emily Dean, librarian assistant at the Hulbert Community Library, led the demonstration, which featured patrons cutting and tying old T-shirts to create a tote bag.
Dean said the bags can be used to hold various items, such as towels, clothes, and even groceries. Since the bags are made out of T-shirt material, Dean said it makes them more washable, which makes it more hygienic for groceries and more eco-friendly.
“It shows young people how to recycle or how they can reuse things,” said Dean.
Since the bag is tied at the bottom with the same knots and process as a fleece-tie blanket, Dean said, it exposes teenagers to this and other craft skills.
“I hope they enjoy it, or they just see how we can take everyday objects and not throw them away, and we find a new purpose for them so we can be less wasteful,” said Dean.
Crystal Hicks, an event attendee, participated in the workshop with her daughter, Charity Hicks. Crystal said she was happy the library offered this craft because she enjoys making bags and purses and being creative with the process.
“It can open your imagination, and just open your mind up to what ever you want to try,” said Crystal.
While the program will be focusing on science, technology, engineering, art, and math, Dean said this project mainly focused on the art side with a little bit pf engineering techniques involved.
Hulbert Community Library Branch Manager Julie Poor said STEAM activities are beneficial learning activities that cover many educational avenues.
“It’s designed to get them to use their brain, learn, and challenge themselves to do something they might not sit at home and do,” said Poor.
The library has not held a teen program in a while, as Poor said they do not have a regular teen program, but they will be having some activities periodically. Poor said teens are a demographic of the library organizers want to feel welcome, as it can be challenging to get youth of that age to the library.
“Now that it’s summertime, kids need something to do, and kids need a safe place to do it. This can provide that and we want to reach out more to the local youth,” said Dean.
Crystal said her daughter likes to do crafts at the library, and the workshops help to get her out of the house and off of the electronics.
“It just helps over the summer break, while I’m gone from school,” said Charity.
Charity said she plans to use her tote as a beach bag when she goes on vacation. Since the craft was easy to complete for the patrons, Charity hopes to take what she learned and show her grandmother how to create her own bag.
Check it out
Another Teen STEAM Time with Emily will take place June 29 at 3 p.m. at the Hulbert Community Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.