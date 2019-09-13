Hulbert library patrons can checkout mobile hotspots

HULBERT – AARP Oklahoma recently presented a $5,000 honorary grant check to Oklahoma State University’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service to support OSU’s rural broadband outreach program.
The $5,000 grant from AARP Oklahoma funds 22 internet hotspots that are now available in public libraries in four rural Oklahoma communities: Hulbert, Pauls Valley, Blackwell, and Inola. The grant also funds data services for seven devices that OSU previously placed in the Okemah Public Library.
The hotspots are available for check-out to library patrons similar to traditional books. Libraries will loan out the mobile hotspots which can connect up to 10 devices such as smartphones or tablets for one week at a time.
OSU’s mobile hotspot program is now implemented in 15 rural libraries across the state, with seven of those programs fully funded by AARP Oklahoma. AARP Oklahoma funded hotspots and data in 2018 to Atoka, Davis and Marietta libraries in partnership with OSU.
“Our hard-working Oklahomans and their families deserve to be connected to the digital world. Unfortunately, rural areas often lack access to internet connectivity in their homes,” said Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma state director. “Our partnership with Oklahoma State University’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service provides rural communities with digital connectivity to important resources such as health care, entertainment, job and education resources, while also being able to be more socially connected and personally fulfilled.”
Voskuhl noted that AARP’s support for OSU’s hotspot program is especially meaningful since Oklahoma ranks 47th in the nation for broadband connectivity.
“AARP is committed to driving change in supporting digital connectivity for all Oklahomans, especially in our rural areas,” said Voskuhl.
Dr. Brian Whitacre, Sarkeys distinguished professor, Oklahoma State University Agricultural Economics, said that access to broadband affords people many opportunities that are tied directly to online connectivity, such as applying for jobs or staying in touch with family and friends.
"Without it, many are left behind,” said Whitacre. “OSU’s partnership with AARP and our Oklahoma libraries offers a crucial component in successfully reaching the unconnected demographic and enriching their lives.”
Whitacre added that OSU’s focus groups have uncovered that individuals that lack an internet connection feel disadvantaged and less connected to their local communities than those who maintain a regular online presence. OSU’s hotspot program and support from AARP will give those disconnected individuals an opportunity to more fully participate in the multiple areas that are now predominantly online.
For more information on OSU’s hotspot program, contact Whitacre at 405-744-9825 or brian.whitacre@okstate.edu.
