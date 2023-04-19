HULBERT – Patrons at the Hulbert Community Library buttoned up several art projects during a workshop April 18.
Julie Poor, small branch manager of the Hulbert Community Library and Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson, led the session wherein patrons could either create a bird or freehand a design using buttons, glitter, and oil paint.
“I think it’s something that is very creative, and you can just use your imagination and make something that is really cool,” said Poor.
This is the first time Poor has hosted button art at the library, and she said it’s for a minimum age of around 6 years old. The difference in the button art activity and others the library has offered, such as macrame and diamond-painting keychain art, is that it allows people to use more of their imagination and creativity.
She said creating the pieces is a unique way to repurpose and recycle buttons that are lying around the house.
“It’s always good to [repurpose] if you can give something new life. I think that’s a good thing and it’s less waste,” said Poor.
The craft can be done without the use of the canvas. Paper plates will work, too, making the craft an easy at-home and inexpensive activity.
Michelle Lehman, an attendee, said she has always been a large fan of repurposing objects, and found the activity to be a good use of recycling. She has been an avid crafter in the past.
“This is super-easy, but those are sometimes the best because after working all week, I don’t really want to do something super-hard and intense because I’ve spent my entire week doing it so I like easy crafts that are just fun and quick, and you have something cute to show for it,” said Michelle.
Compared to the last library activity Lehman attended involving keychains, she said this one has more diverse steps, rather than doing the same thing over and over again.
Instead of using the stencil of a bird provided by the library, Kaiden Lehman, another participant, decided to make a freehand drawing. Kaiden said since the project can be done any way the artist wants, it’s easier for people who don’t see themselves as creative or artistic.
“You can pick whatever you want. That’s why I just did the ‘L.’ It’s easier. Or you can cut something out of a magazine and put on it,” sad Kaiden.
What’s next
The Hulbert Community Library will be celebrating National Library Week starting April 24 with a scavenger hunt inside the building.
