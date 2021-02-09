Hulbert library programs focus on social media

With less foot traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hulbert Community Library staff has stepped up its social media presence.
Throughout the month, the HCL Facebook page will feature Tutorial Tuesday, “What We're Reading Wednesday,” Throwback Thursday, Fun Fact Friday, and Self-Help Saturday posts.
A video is shared on Tutorial Tuesday, while the other posts feature photos or graphics. On past Tuesdays, the staff has shown how to make hot chocolate bombs and a tie blanket, which was fleece material cut and tied at the edges instead of sewn. Future tutorials will include sewing a simple plastic sack holder and how to make chocolate covered strawberries, according to Cherokee Lowe, HCL branch manager.
Tutorial Tuesdays are posted twice a month by Lowe and staff members Kayla Rooster and Riley Young.
Staff members take turns throughout the month sharing one-minute book reviews on Wednesdays.
For the past decade, social media users have marked Throwback Thursday with postings of older photos or videos.
“We miss our patrons, we miss programming, we miss just the days pre-COVID-19. We started Throwback Thursday so we could share fun programs and events we have done in the past at the library, as well as showcasing patrons we know and love,” said Lowe. “It has been fun looking back and sharing those fun times and memories with our community. Plus, I think it helps keep the moral of the staff and community up. We know someday, things will be back to some semblance of normalcy – or at least, that's the hope.”
Assistant Manager Pam Davis selects the photos for Throwback Thursdays, as well as the information for Fun Fact Friday.
“I'm not sure where she gets them from. I know I, for one, have really enjoyed this,” said Lowe. “I remember that around Thanksgiving, we shared that more people actually like Thanksgiving for the leftovers than the actual meal. I remember sharing that fact with my family and having a discussion about it, and I'd be surprised if we were the only ones.”
Self-Help Saturdays offer a way to assist the community and to highlight the library collection in a new way.
“We are still doing book displays in the library, like our Library Lover's display with Skelly Stories dressed as Cupid and one for Black History Month, but since foot traffic is down, we have to try to reach them virtually as well,” said Lowe. “We choose a book that contains ideas for helping yourself in some way from mental health issues, to career planning, etc.”
Lowe said the posts have increased the number of likes and engagement on the Hulbert Community Library’s Facebook page
“We also get a lot of positive feedback from patrons who come in the library and patrons we know personally,” said Lowe.
